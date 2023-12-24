HEAD TOPICS

Terminally Ill Patient Meets Hockey Hero Bobby Orr Through Teleconference

Jim Owen finally got to meet his hockey hero Bobby Orr through the magic of teleconferencing. At 78, Owen knows he’s coming to the end of his life and it’s not likely he will ever get out of hospital care to return to living on his own in his Port Moody home. In that apartment on his kitchen wall he has that famous photo of Orr flying through the air when he got tripped after scoring the overtime goal that gave the Boston Bruins their 1970 Stanley Cup championship. Back in Prince George, Louise and Richard Lefebvre wanted to do something meaningful for their good friend in his dying days, so Louise reached out to the Bobby Orr Fan Club through his Florida-based website. After a couple tries, Orr and Owen were able to get together for a face-to-face conference call using Stephanie’s phone. During their five-minute conversation, Orr asked Owen if he’d been watching Vancouver Canucks games and he acknowledged he was, but made it clear his heart lies with the Bruins. “Our Bruins have been struggling lately,” said Orr

