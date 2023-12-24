Terminally Ill Patient Meets Hockey Hero Bobby Orr Through Teleconference

Jim Owen, a terminally ill patient, fulfills his dream of meeting his hockey hero Bobby Orr through a teleconference. Orr and Owen have a five-minute conversation where they discuss their love for hockey and the struggles of their favorite teams.
