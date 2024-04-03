Terik Parascak nominated for Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as top rookie in WHL

Nominees for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy that goes to Western Hockey League’s top rookie were announced Wednesday and it’s no surprise Prince George Cougars right winger Terik Parascak is the B.C. Division candidate. The 17-year-old from Lethbridge joined the Cougars from the Edge School U-18s and made an immediate impact as a skillful top-line forward who shredded the Cougars record book, scoring 43 goals and 62 assists for 105 points in 68 regular season games.

Parascak became the first WHL rookie to break the 100-point barrier since Pavel Brendl of the Calgary Hitmen did it in 1998-99. Ranked 14th by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters available for this year’s draft, the five-foot-11, 179-pound Parascak was named the WHL rookie of the month in September/October, December and March and was rookie of the week six time

