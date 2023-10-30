Tentative Deal Reached in Seaway Lock Workers' Walkout

The premiers of Ontario and Quebec had called on Ottawa to intervene if the federally mediated talks failed to bring about a quick end to the walkout by 360 Unifor members at most of the seaway's 15 locks.But on Sunday evening, both the union and the seaway authority issued statements saying a tentative deal had been achieved.

The Seaway Management Corp. says it will begin to implement its recovery program immediately and will start "passing ships progressively" as of Monday.

In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals' plan when the next election rolls around.Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.

A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.

In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals' plan when the next election rolls around.As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.

Bereaved relatives of victims of last year's devastating Halloween crush in Seoul and their supporters demanded an independent investigation of the disaster as they marked the anniversary Sunday with a massive memorial service.Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody

Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authorityTORONTO — Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.

UAW Reaches Tentative Labor Deal with Stellantis, Nears End to StrikeThe United Auto Workers (UAW) has reached a tentative labor deal with Stellantis, moving closer to ending the strike and securing wage hikes. The deal follows a template set by UAW and Ford, including a 25% wage hike. Talks with GM are ongoing. Stellantis' assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, may reopen with state and local tax incentives.

