Tentative Agreement Reached to End St. Lawrence Seaway Strike

Unifor and the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. reached a tentative agreement on Sunday night, ending a seven-day strike that halted marine traffic on the key waterway.

The seaway management company said ship traffic will resume on Monday morning, and employees will return to work at 7 a.m.“We have in hand an agreement that’s fair for workers and secures a strong and stable future for the Seaway,” said Seaway CEO Terence Bowles.

“We know that this strike has not been easy for anyone, and value the patience and cooperation of our marine industry bi-national partners; carriers, shippers, ports, local communities and all those who depend on this vital transportation corridor on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.” headtopics.com

Residents in Stone Mills, Ont. Fearful as St. Lawrence Seaway Strike ContinuesResidents on one road in Stone Mills, Ont. are living in fear while the St. Lawrence Seaway strike causes a pile-up of staples at the port in Johnstown, Ont. Take this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz to find out more. Read more ⮕

Stellantis and UAW Reach Tentative Labor Contract AgreementStellantis and the UAW have reached a tentative labor contract agreement that includes a 25 percent raise for workers and the revival of the idled Belvidere Assembly. The agreement will be voted on by Stellantis union leaders and the rank-and-file. The union was able to save jobs and secure commitments from Stellantis. Read more ⮕

Stellantis Reaches Tentative Contract Agreement with UAWJeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union, following a template set by Ford. The agreement could end a six-week strike by over 14,000 workers at Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio. Read more ⮕

UAW Close to Tentative Agreement with Stellantis to Reopen Illinois Assembly PlantTop United Auto Workers are close to a tentative agreement with Stellantis to reopen the assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which was shuttered earlier this year. The deal includes provisions on the use of temporary workers and significant product commitment and investment from Stellantis. The agreement is contingent on state and local tax incentives. Read more ⮕

UAW Leaders to Discuss Tentative Agreement to Reopen Stellantis' Illinois PlantTop United Auto Workers leaders will meet with local union officials to outline a tentative agreement that includes reopening Stellantis' assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which left 1,300 workers jobless earlier this year. Read more ⮕

UAW Leaders to Discuss Tentative Agreement to Reopen Stellantis' Illinois PlantTop United Auto Workers leaders will meet with local union officials to outline a tentative agreement that includes reopening Stellantis' assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which left 1,300 workers jobless earlier this year. Read more ⮕