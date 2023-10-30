Tentative agreement has been reached with Stellantis: union

Unifor Local 444 members were at the union hall on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, preparing for a possible strike action that could begin Monday if a deal is not reached by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)Unifor says a tentative agreement has been reached with Stellantis, "ending strike action at all Unifor facilities."

The union previously said that more than 8,200 workers had walked off the job at all Stellantis facilities after failing to reach a deal by Sunday's deadline.Unifor sets Oct.

Canadian workers union Unifor, Stellantis reach tentative labor dealExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Stellantis worker strike short-lived as Unifor reaches tentative agreement with automakerStellantis employees at the automaker's Canadian operations are no longer walking the picket line. They went on strike at midnight Monday, but Unifor posted Read more ⮕

Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strikeUnifor said Monday it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike action. Read more ⮕

Strike at Stellantis Operations in Canada as Unifor Fails to Reach DealCanadian autoworkers at Stellantis operations in Canada have gone on strike after failing to reach a deal by the deadline. Unifor is seeking the same economic terms as those reached with Ford and General Motors. Read more ⮕

Canada's Unifor union, St. Lawrence Seaway reach tentative deal, ending strikeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Canadian Workers Union Unifor Announces Strike at Stellantis FacilitiesMore than 8,200 members of the Canadian workers union Unifor will go on strike at all Stellantis facilities after failing to reach a tentative agreement before the deadline. The strike will begin at 11:59 p.m. ET (0359 GMT) and negotiations will continue throughout the night. Read more ⮕