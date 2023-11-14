Tensions rise at York University over student group's statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

A student group issues a statement condemning Israel and defending the Palestinian right to resistance, and the university administration pushes back, accusing the students of being out of step with the institution's values. It's a tension that has surfaced on many campuses - in Canada and abroad - since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct.

7, but at York University, the friction has stirred up long-standing issues on a campus that has for decades faced criticism from Jewish and pro-Israel groups over its messaging on the Middle East conflict. The standoff between three student unions representing all graduates and undergraduates at York has also triggered debate about the limits of free speech on campus. The latest tensions began simmering with an Oct. 12 statement from the unions, expressing “solidarity with Palestine.” The statement - which came less than a week after Hamas fighters stormed into Israeli communities in a brutal rampage that killed an estimated 1,200 people, including children - called the Oc

