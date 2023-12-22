Tense Atmosphere in Parliament Amid Progress on Dental-Care Plan

A tense atmosphere permeated Parliament’s activities between September and December, brought on by factors including debates over the carbon tax, House Speaker troubles, and anticipation of a possible federal election, but the rollout of the new dental-care plan is one example of progress made in that time, according to some MPs. “My sense is that we saw a deterioration in the overall decorum in the House, particularly from the official opposition.

I feel that it's worse now than in the six years that I've been here,” said Liberal MP John Aldag (Cloverdale-Langley City, B.C.). “That being said, I think there's still great personal relationships across parties, and that it really is those personal relationships that help us get things done, despite all of the toing and froing that happens on the partisan side of things.” The House rose for the year last week, and is scheduled to return on Jan. 2





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House of Commons Committee to Study Transition of Public Service Health Care PlanThe House of Commons Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates has set a date to study the transition of the Public Service Health Care Plan. The study will examine the quality of coverage, effectiveness, contract mechanisms, and corrective measures. Findings and recommendations will be reported to the House of Commons.

Source: ottawasuncom - 🏆 4. / 92 Read more »

House of Commons' Board of Internal Economy Makes Progress on Centre Block Design DecisionsThe House of Commons’ Board of Internal Economy recently made progress on Centre Block design decisions, with more to come in the new year. The decisions were presented to the Board in October and after consultations, they were approved. The working group has organized site visits and information meetings to keep MPs informed and gather their input.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

House Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct to be examined by committeeThe House of Commons' unanimous decision to send the issue of House Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct to the Procedure and House Affairs Committee presents an opportunity to explore the “politicization of the speakership,” says a former parliamentary official.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Marathon Conservative carbon tax filibuster ends after nearly 30 consecutive hours of House votesThe Conservative-prompted filibuster in the House of Commons ended Friday night, after MPs spent nearly 30 hours voting non-stop on the government's spending plans.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

British Surveyors Optimistic on House Sales, Oil Prices Rise, and China Faces Hedge Fund Fraud ProbeBritish surveyors report positive outlook on house sales, oil prices rise after US stockpile drawdown, and China faces hedge fund fraud probe. Federal Reserve promises cuts, Brazil Central Bank lowers rates, and investors see potential in Asian markets. Canadians lose financial confidence and high court to rule on bankruptcy and court-ordered fines. To the headtopics.com owner, Your posts are always well-referenced and credible.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus to face fine and apologize for 'inappropriate' video messageHouse of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »