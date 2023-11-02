HEAD TOPICS

Tennis-Jabeur donates part of WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians

SaltWire Network1 min.

The Tunisian former world number two avenged her Wimbledon final loss to Marketa Vondrousova with a 6-4 6-3 straight set win, making a comeback in the semi-final race after Monday's loss to Coco Gauff.“I am very happy with the win but I haven't been very happy lately. The situation in the world doesn't make me happy," the three-time grand slam finalist said."It’s very tough seeing children & babies dying every day. It’s heartbreaking.

