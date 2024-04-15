Tenant Gets Revenge Against Bad Landlord

Some landlords refuse to do their duties which leaves their properties unmaintained and makes their tenants’ lives more difficultOne tenant shared a story about how she got revenge against a bad landlord. She started her tale by providing some context about her backgroundKetut Subiyanto / pexels landlord-tenant issues include late payments, noise complaints, maintenance issues, as well as broken appliances.
Good tenants are going to look after the home as if it were their own, and they’ll do their best to pay their rent on time. We asked the OP how she got around the two massive problems at home, namely, the broken fridge and water heater. “Well, the fridge was useless, but the freezer worked just fine, so I mostly just altered my diet to be focused on foods that could be frozen and/or didn’t require refrigeration,” she opened up to Bored Panda.
“I’d say it’s better to assume they’ll be looking out for themselves and not you from the start and take steps to protect yourself. Looking for flags can be tricky and you might miss something if they’re good at faking who they are. The best thing you can do is learn your rights and their rights, and always operate under the assumption you aren’t friends even if you’re friendly with each other and you like them. Not while they’re your landlord at least.
Landlord Tenant Revenge Maintenance Property Communication
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »