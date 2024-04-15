Temperatures Trending Above Average in Metro Vancouver

Temperatures trending a few degrees above average are expected in Metro Vancouver following a slightly cooler, cloudy start to the week.

V.I.A.'s Downtown Centre Weatherhood station shows a high of 10 C and a low of 6 C with a mix of sun and cloud and a 31 per cent chance of showers. Tuesday may also see some showers but is expected to be mainly sunny with similar temperatures. However, overnight temperatures may dip to a chilly 4 C as skies clear on Wednesday in the wee hours .

After rising to an expected 16 C on Thursday, Friday's forecast for the downtown area includes a high of 17 C. The weekend looks wet across the region, with modest amounts of precipitation expected on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are also expected to drop back down closer to seasonal averages.

