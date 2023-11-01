Telus, TerreStar complete trial of mobile-to-satellite connectivity

Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle says the trial could pave the way to eliminate no-coverage zones, which would keep people in remote regions connected and ensure emergency services remain reachable during outages.

The technology could also be used to improve employee safety in industries that require remote field work and deliver real-time data on temperature and water to farmers. The Vancouver-based telecommunications company says it hopes to introduce smartphones with 5G satellite capabilities to customers next year.

Earlier this year, Rogers Communications Inc. announced it was partnering with SpaceX and Lynk Global to deliver satellite-to-phone connectivity, enabling coverage for texting and eventually voice and data access in areas such as national parks and rural highways.Companies in this story: (TSX:T, TSX:RCI.B)

