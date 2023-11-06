Telus CIO: AI can predict network outages and improve customer service

As Canada's telecom sector undergoes technological changes, artificial intelligence could be leveraged to predict and reduce network outages or change the way customer service is provided. Telus Corp.'s chief information officer Hesham Fahmy says AI is useful for recognizing data patterns and detecting anomalies. He predicts more adoption of AI in the sector happening at a rapid pace in the years to come.

The federal regulator is focusing on raising transparency surrounding network outages and improving the reliability and resiliency of telecommunications networks. AI could also be used to reduce customer wait times for support

