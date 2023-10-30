Teenagers Compete in Rubik's Cube Event

Sixteen-year-old Samuel Edwards has been solving Rubik’s Cubes for the last five years. Each time, his goal is to get faster.Edwards is an organizer and one of the 110 people who competed in the World Cube Association’s Afraid in Airdrie event at the Town and Country Centre.

The Halloween-themed competition featured five categories, including the headline 3x3 event, where people raced to solve a traditional Rubik’s Cube. "It’s lots of fun. It helps with some real world things, like it helps improve your intuition and focusing on more than one thing at a time," Edwards said.They had five chances to solve it, then their best and worst times were taken out, and their final score was determined by the average of the remaining three.

"My dad says, you go against yourself, and if you cheat, you’re basically just shooting yourself in the foot. And yeah, it’s just fun, it’s a good way to make friends," he said.He holds the record for 2x2 at half a second, and is second overall in 3x3 at 4.26 seconds."You want to repeat good habits, not bad habits. If you repeat bad habits, you’re just going to get used to doing bad things. headtopics.com

The top 3 players in each category got a certificate and a gift card to an online cube store called TheCubicle.

