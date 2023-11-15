Teenager Gets Revenge on Underpaying Family

Teenagers are often pressured to find a job. However, their lack of work experience and academic responsibilities significantly limits their options. One teenager, PJ Murphy, used to look after kids to make some extra money while still in high school. However, he was underpaid by one family who hired him. Determined not to be taken advantage of, PJ found a way to get back at them, especially the mom who did most of the negotiating.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of child care costs and accessibility for lower-earning families

