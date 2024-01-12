Ted Lilly's Career with the Blue Jays

Ted Lilly turns 48 today. Ted had a 15-year career, 3 of them with the Blue Jays. He came to the Jays in trade for Bobby Kielty from the A’s. Lilly went 37-34 as a Jay, with a 4.52 ERA in 89 games and a bWAR of 6.0. I think we won the trade. Ted’s first year with the team, 2004, he went 12-10 with a 4.06 ERA in 32 starts and made the AL All-Star team. 2006 didn’t go quite as well, 10-11 with a 5.56 ERA in 25 starts and just 126.1 innings. 2006 was back to his norm, 15-13 with a 4.

31 ERA in 32 starts, 181.2 innings. The moment that everyone remembers is his 'fight' with John Gibbons. August 21, 2006, after 2.1 innings and 7 earned runs, Gibby figured that Lilly had been out there long enough. Managers are funny that way; you give up 7 runs in a couple of innings, and they think you should come out of the game. Our 8-0 lead turned into a 1-run game in a hurry (we ended up losing 12-10 On the other hand, Ted figured he was just getting warmed u





