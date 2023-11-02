Technology aims to sequester carbon deep in the ocean off B.C. coast

Generally speaking, carbon sequestration aims to reduce greenhouse gases by capturing CO2 from the atmosphere and injecting it underground. "This technology is the ultimate in terms of durability, because it will react with the basalt, form rock and never go back into the atmosphere," Moran said.The team is focusing on the Cascadia Basin, which is approximately 300 kilometres southwest of Vancouver Island.

The demonstration, which would include an actual injection of CO2 into basalt formations and monitoring, would take roughly two years. Meckel, who is not involved with Solid Carbon, points to the Sleipner CCS project in the North Sea near Norway, which started in 1996. The offshore project captures CO2 from natural gas production and injects it into a sandstone formation approximately one kilometre below the seabed.

This rendering shows the wind turbines that would power capture technology to suck CO2 out of the air in the middle of the ocean. (Submitted by Ocean Networks Canada)

