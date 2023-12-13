Technological Advances Help Charitable Groups Reach Homeless Individuals

John Littlejohn, a former homeless individual, discusses the decline in sales of Street Sense, a local paper that employs unhoused individuals. He mentions that fewer people carry cash and are unable to purchase the paper. However, technological advancements, such as a Street Sense phone app, are now helping charitable groups and advocates for the homeless reach those most in need.





