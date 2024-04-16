Team Canada Unveils Opening Ceremony Designs for 2024 Summer Olympics

Team Canada 's Damian Warner and Summer McInstosh model the opening ceremony designs that will be worn at the 2024 Summer Olympics ., giving Canadians a glimpse of what the country’s Olympians and Paralympians will be wearing at the opening and closing ceremonies. Team Canada will enter the stadium for the official kickoff to the Olympics in red bomber jackets and red shorts and pants, worn over red short-sleeved shirts and paired with Lululemon sneakers.

And nothing signals competition time like these sarfari-esque uniforms, complete with vests, straight skirts, oversized suits and shiny shoes, worn at the 1996 Centennial Atlantic Olympic Games.Members of Team Canada take in the atmosphere during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Clad in white pants and red track jackets with “CANADA” emblazoned on one arm, the 2021 uniforms were, once again, designed by Hudson’s Bay. In an extra patriotic nod, the large maple leaf displayed prominently on the back of each jacket was made up of 13 lines, to represent the unity of Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories.

Flag bearer Rosannagh Maclennan of Canada leads her team during the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on Aug. 5, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.Canada’s 314 athletes showed off their opening ceremony outfits, designed by Canadian design duo Dsquared2. The athletes’ red and white blazer-inspired jackets boasted a maple leaf.

Team Canada Opening Ceremony Designs 2024 Summer Olympics Outfits Athletes Closing Ceremony Print History Biodiversity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Team Canada Opens 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship Against FinlandTeam Canada will face Finland in their first round robin game at the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Canada previously defeated Finland 8-2 in a pre-tournament game. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and forward Danielle Serdachny return from injuries to join the team.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

2024 women's world hockey championship team by teamUTICA, N.Y. — A capsule look at the 10-country field for the 2024 women's world hockey championship April 3-14 in Utica, N.Y. (listed accorded to tournament seeding).

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

2024 women's world hockey championship team by teamUTICA, N.Y. — A capsule look at the 10-country field for the 2024 women's world hockey championship April 3-14 in Utica, N.Y. (listed accorded to tournament seeding).

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

2024 women's world hockey championship team by teamUTICA, N.Y. — A capsule look at the 10-country field for the 2024 women's world hockey championship April 3-14 in Utica, N.Y. (listed accorded to tournament seeding).

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Minister Crocker Announces Team NL Chef Team for the 2025 Canada Summer GamesThe Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, is announcing the Team NL Chefs for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The Chef Team, which is comprised of the Chef de Mission and Assistant Chefs de Mission, is appointed by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation.

Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 54. / 59 Read more »

Top 2024 NHL Draft prospect Macklin Celebrini wins 2024 Hobey Baker AwardCelebrini beat out Boston College’s Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks) and North Dakota’s Jackson Blake (Carolina Hurricanes) to become the youngest...

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »