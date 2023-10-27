TC Energy Is Exploring Stake Sales of Assets Worth $10 Billion

Israel Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidTech Startup’s Wild First Week Won Then Lost Founder BillionsInter Milan Owner Taps $206 Million Oaktree Loan to Support Football ClubRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.

70, Wins Dan Och’s SupportWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionIsrael Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionBattery Maker AESC Raises $1 Billion as It Eyes US IPOHurricane Disaster in Mexico Spurs Criticism of AMLO ResponseBillionaire Ambani’s Reliance Misses Estimates on Cheaper Crude, High Finance CostsUruguayans Pile Into Argentina to Spend Record $1...

Read more:

BNNBloomberg »

India 'exploring all legal options' after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spyingNEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government on Thursday vowed to explore “all legal options” after a Qatari court handed death sentences to eight Indian employees... Read more ⮕

The Case to Break Up Google Hinges on Four Taps and a SwipeWith billions of dollars at stake, arguments at the antitrust trial center on app design. Read more ⮕

JPMorgan CEO Dimon to sell some of his stake in 2024Market News Read more ⮕

Jamie Dimon to reduce his JPM stake in first stock sale as bossJPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon plans to sell 1 million shares of company stock starting in 2024 for 'financial diversification and tax-planning purposes.' Read more ⮕

Web Summit Co-Founders Call on Ousted CEO Cosgrave to Give Up His StakePressure is mounting on Europe’s largest tech conference to cut all ties with Paddy Cosgrave. Read more ⮕

Hancock acquires 18% stake in AzureHancock Prospecting, a company controlled by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, has taken an 18% interest in Azure Minerals, the company reported on Friday. This comes a day after Chilean chemical titan SQM announced it would buy shares that it did not own in Azure for $900-million. Read more ⮕