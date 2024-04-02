Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Others Nominated for Webby Awards

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Sydney Sweeney, Ryan Gosling, and Timothee Chalamet are among the nominees for this year's Webby Awards. The awards recognize the best internet content and creators. Swift's Instagram message encouraging her followers to register to vote was nominated in the best creator or influencer category.

Kelce received a nomination for his sports podcast. Michelle Obama and Barack Obama were also nominated for their respective podcasts.

