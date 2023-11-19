Taylor Swift Postpones Concert in Rio After Fan's Death

Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram. “I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” the singer said in a handwritten note on Instagram. “The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.





Taylor Swift enters her billionaire era, net worth tops $1B

Soccer-Notts County owners try to shake off Taylor Swift takeover talk

Taylor Swift is in her billionaire era, according to Bloomberg
Coming off the incredible success of the Eras tour, Taylor Swift is now a member of the 10-figure club, with a net worth of approximately US$1.1 billion, Bloomberg says.

Taylor Swift effect: 4 ways pop star gives economy a boost

Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' at World Series Game
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs player, was seen dancing to Taylor Swift's hit song 'Shake It Off' at the 2023 World Series. Despite Swift's absence, her spirit was felt at the game. Kelce's family is excited about his relationship with the famous pop star, but also concerned about the level of stardom it brings.

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Reinventing Herself and Dealing with Public Scrutiny
In a recent interview, Taylor Swift discusses her decision to reinvent herself and the challenges she faced from public and media comments about her relationships. She opens up about the slut-shaming she experienced and the pressure it put on her. Swift also expresses her dislike for the way her personal life is portrayed in the media and how it affects her relationships.

