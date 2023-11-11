Taylor Swift Postpones Concert After Fan's Death

Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro after a fan died during her show. The cause of death is under investigation.





Taylor Swift Postpones Concert in Rio After Fan's DeathTaylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.

