Taylor Swift Giveaway Raises Thousands for Mental Health-Care Charity

A Taylor Swift giveaway is raising thousands of dollars for a mental health-care charity in St. John's, N.L. — all thanks to a big donation and some kindness from a total stranger. Kristi Allan, an outspoken mental health-care advocate in Newfoundland and Labrador, donated two tickets to a 2024 Taylor Swift concert in Toronto to the Jacob Puddister Memorial Foundation.

The foundation is holding a raffle for the tickets, which is expected to raise almost $40,000 to hire another counsellor part-time. Allan emphasized the importance of therapy in her own life, stating that it saved her life in 2020

