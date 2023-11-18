Taylor Swift Fan Fundraises for Mission Trip to Dominican Republic

Taylor Swift fan Lauren Kealy is hoping her idol can help send her to the Dominican Republic. The Grade 12 student at St. John Catholic High School in Perth, Ont. has been fundraising for months to pay for the mission trip that will send her and four other students to the Caribbean in February. "We'll be working with children, painting houses, building roads, teaching English, anything that they need us to do, we will do for them," said Kealy.
The one hitch is that the total cost of the trip for the five students is $20,000 with no financial aid from the school."We had four extra tickets so we thought it would be a good idea to give two to the silent auction table at our gala to give other people a chance to go."The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News AppThe family says there are still roughly 100 tickets available to the gala at $45 each. The night will include dinner, dancing, as well as other items up for auction including Ottawa Senators tickets and television
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »
Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »