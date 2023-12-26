Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas

Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.





CTVNationalNews » / 🏆 82. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Christmas Dinner TraditionLearn about the British tradition of having Christmas dinner at mid-day and its historic origins.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Stay Home and Relax on Boxing DayTake a break from shopping and enjoy a day of relaxation on Boxing Day

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

Newfoundland Christmas Parade Cancelled Over 'Firearms Situation' in St. John'sThe annual Christmas parade in St. John's, Newfoundland has been cancelled due to a 'firearms situation'.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Christmas Tree Shortage Expected This SeasonFull-grown Christmas trees are difficult to source at a competitive price this season, in part because of heat events and drought in the Pacific Northwest. Tree farmers are facing a shortage due to the loss of seedlings and adult trees. Customers are finding it harder to find the perfect tree.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies Poised for Christmas Market UpturnAs the crypto market gears up for a potential bull run leading up to Christmas, Ethereum (ETH) stands out, especially with JPMorgan analysts predicting it to outshine Bitcoin (BTC) in 2024, thanks to the anticipated EIP-4844 upgrade aimed at enhancing transaction efficiency. This bullish sentiment extends to other notable cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL), Optimism (OP), Render (RNDR), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the emerging, each offering unique prospects. Despite the overall market’s cautious optimism, with debates around Bitcoin ETF approvals and the upcoming Bitcoin halving, these cryptocurrencies are being closely watched as promising investments for the festive season’s potential market upswing. Let’s take a closer look at each of these coins. Read on to find out if these digital assets could yield the desired return if bought before Christmas.Experiences a surge in interest following major exchange listings.is a one-of-a-kind gaming ecosystem, where crypto-savvy audiences join forces with the vibrant community of casual players, paving the way to substantial growth

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Soo Greyhounds Secure Crucial Win Before Christmas BreakThe Soo Greyhounds defeated the Kitchener Rangers with a strong third period, securing a crucial win before the Ontario Hockey League's Christmas break. The Greyhounds turned a tie game into a lead and won 6-3, with three goals scored in a 4:07 stretch. Coach John Dean praised the team's maturity and intelligence.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »