Taxes, pension up for discussion as Alberta legislature members prepare for fall sitting

Alberta politicians return Monday to the legislature for the first sitting since the May election, with a pitched battle expected on the government’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

Government house leader Joseph Schow said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is set to run until early December. Schow said there will also be a bill to give the government tools to go after drug manufacturers in its fight against the opioid epidemic.

Monday is to feature the speech from the throne, which gives a broad outline of government goals and priorities.

Smith has said Alberta deserves $334 billion — more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan — and can deliver much higher benefits and lower premiums if it ran its own plan. The board estimates Alberta, with 15 per cent of Canadians in the CPP, is in line to get 16 per cent of CPP assets.Notley’s NDP lost the May election but won 38 seats in the 87-seat legislature, making it the largest official Opposition in provincial history.

