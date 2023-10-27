Taxes, pension up for debate as Alberta legislature members prepare for fall sitting

Alberta politicians return Monday to the legislature for the first sitting since the May election, with a pitched battle expected on the government’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

Government house leader Joseph Schow said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is set to run until early December. “You will see a bill about taxpayer protection that will ensure any future corporate or personal income taxes that are introduced have to go through a referendum.”

“From a humanistic standpoint, we have family members who ended up addicted to opioids and it’s incumbent upon us to address this and be there for them.” Smith has said Alberta deserves $334-billion – more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan – and can deliver much higher benefits and lower premiums if it ran its own plan. headtopics.com

Smith said she wants to see numbers from the federal government and CPP Investment Board, but says the whole matter may have to be hashed out in court – a process that could take years. Notley declined to be more specific on the pension fight and wouldn’t say if her caucus would try to hold up passage of the pension bill by prolonging legislature debate in a filibuster.

