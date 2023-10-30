Tax Shortfall Lumps South Africa With No-Good-News Budget

Ares Raises $6.

Pressure Mounts on Oil and Gas Companies for Excess Profits TaxOil and gas companies are facing political pressure on Parliament Hill, with calls for a tax on their excess profits gaining support across party lines. Accusations of price gouging and profiting off climate chaos are also being made. The Liberal government has already introduced an excess profits tax on banks and life insurance firms, and now there are demands to apply it to the oil and gas industry. Read more ⮕

Conservatives promise unanimous support for national carbon tax pauseFederal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is challenging the minority Liberal government to remove federal surcharges on all home heating energy. Read more ⮕

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre Holds 'Axe the Tax' Rally in St. John'sMore than 300 people attended Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's 'Axe the Tax' rally in St. John's on Friday. NTV's Rosie Mullally reports. Read more ⮕

Support For Japan’s Kishida Falls Even After He Orders Tax CutSupport for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida continued to slide in the first polls published after he announced tax rebates and handouts to help ease the impact of inflation. Read more ⮕

MTN Restates Nigeria Foreign-Exchange Losses, Appeals Tax DemandMTN Group Ltd. revised its estimate of unrealized foreign-exchange losses in Nigeria, and said it’ll appeal a new tax demand by the authorities in the West African nation. Read more ⮕

South Africa Wins Fourth Rugby World Cup TitleSouth Africa defeated New Zealand 12-11 in the Rugby World Cup final, becoming the first team to win the tournament four times. Despite being reduced to 14 men, the Springboks maintained their lead and secured victory with Handre Pollard's penalties. New Zealand's captain was sent off with a red card for a high tackle, while South Africa's perfect final record remains intact. Read more ⮕