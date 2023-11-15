Task Force For Housing and Climate: Strong Leadership Could Cut Canada's Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 34%

With strong leadership from all levels of government, the Task Force For Housing and Climate says the 143-megaton estimate could be cut by up to 100 megatons — the equivalent of 34% of Canada’s 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target.by the end of the decade. But doing so could create nearly 143 megatons of annual greenhouse gas emissions in 2030.shows that with weak public policy approaches, Canada’s homebuilding target could generate as much as 142.7 megatons of emissions in 2030.

However, with strong leadership from all levels of government, the task force says that figure could be cut by up to 100 megatons — the equivalent of 34% of Canada’s 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target. The scenarios create a "stark difference" for Canada’s climate future, said Don Iveson, Co-Chair of the Task Force for Housing and Climate. "When you stack the findings from these three analyses, the numbers are jaw-dropping," Iveson sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Emirates Makes $52 Billion Aircraft Purchase, Chinese Shoppers Scrimp, and MoreEmirates opens Dubai Air Show with a $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing. Worried Chinese shoppers affect Singles' Day shopping. COVID-19 aid thieves make extravagant purchases. Americans' tipping habits revealed in a new survey. Concerns raised about grocery code of conduct in Canada . Statistics Canada estimates parents' lifetime spending on children. Two-parent households turn to food banks in Canada . Canada 's inflation rate decreases to 3.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Emerge Canada Inc. and CEO Face Multiple LawsuitsEmerge Canada Inc., its U.S.-based counterpart and the CEO of both companies, Lisa Langley, are facing multiple lawsuits tied to their failed business. The outstanding claims total more than $900,000.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

FPİNVESTİNG: The Looming Mortgage Renewal Cliff in CanadaA large increase in average monthly mortgage payments will arise from the nearly $1 trillion in renewals due by 2026, triggering a large demand shock and putting stress on the economy. The central bank will need to ease aggressively before the shock strikes to avoid a crisis, positioning Government of Canada bonds for outperformance in 2024.

Source: fpinvesting | Read more »

THEHİLLTİMES: Canada's Foreign Policy Takes Center Stage Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictWith inflamed divisions over Canada ’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, coupled with a mounting series of geopolitical crises, some believe the next election could be shaping up to include a rare reckoning of Canada ’s place in the world.

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Canada's Growing Climate-Related Crises and DisplacementReconstruction after devastating wildfires in Lytton, B.C. is slow, leaving residents displaced and angry. The year 2023 marked Canada 's worst-ever wildfire season, with millions of hectares scorched. The Canadian Disaster Database reveals a history of disasters and displacement in Canada . The country faces a growing list of climate-related crises with increasing financial costs.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: Canada's Emergency Alert System to Conduct TestsThe operators of Canada 's emergency alert system say Canadians can expect to hear the alert tone and see a message advising of the test. The message will appear on TV, radio, and cellphones across the country. The tests aim to improve the accessibility and effectiveness of the alerts.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »