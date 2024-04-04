Tampa Bay Lightning Defeats Toronto 4-1 Despite Auston Matthews' Goal

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 4-1 on Wednesday despite Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews adding to his NHL lead with the sniper's 63rd goal of the season. Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Nick Paul scored for Tampa (42-26-7). Nikita Kucherov, who entered the night tied with Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead with 127 points, added two assists.

Brandon Hagel also set up two goals for the Lightning, who moved within four points of the Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division. The teams each have seven games remaining on the schedule — including April 17 in Tampa in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Joseph Woll stopped 22 shots for Toronto (43-23-9), which saw a three-game winning streak snapped on a night it could have secured a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs for an eighth straight campaign with a single poin

