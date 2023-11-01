‘Tallest tree ever’ at this year’s Distillery Winter Village

'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.A series of threats against schools in northern Ontario that started overnight has expanded into the eastern part of the province, police say.A senior from Manitoulin Island died and two others were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 on Tuesday afternoon.In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont.

A Washago, Ont. couple says they are victims of a hate crime after vandals spray-painted anti-Semitic words on their home and left them a threatening letter.Boater's body recovered on river north of Orillia: OPPNova Scotia launches health-care app

Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.Calgary police say Pineridge shooting was 'planned and targeted'

Calgary police are continuing to look for suspects in a shooting in Pineridge last week that injured an innocent bystander.The Alberta government is promising reforms to reduce high auto insurances costs, but the Official Opposition says the changes are so soft and cosmetic they do little for drivers getting walloped by high premiums.

