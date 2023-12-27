Taking Responsibility for the Homeless Crisis

When it comes to our treatment of the homeless and their plight, let’s not hide behind the government, as hapless as they often are. It’s all of us and it’s time for us to undertake some meaningful action.Those addicted to drugs, for example, must address their problem just as society as a whole must work with them to help overcome it. Presently, the focus of the public approach to homelessness is in tolerating or, more particularly, enabling bad choices.

This is done ostensibly so as to respect personal life behavioural decisions, however bad they may be.Someone has a drug addiction problem? Well, let’s provide alternative drugs or safe and clean injection sites for the





