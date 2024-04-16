Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Expected to Report 5% Rise in Q1 Profit

TAIPEI -

Eric Yao, a vice president at Taiwan's Eastspring Investments, which manages about T$90 billion of client assets in Taiwanese stocks, said the $6.6 billion in U.S. subsidies for TSMC's new Arizona plants augured well for its prospects of maintaining its lead in advanced process technologies. Intel this month disclosed deepening operating losses for its foundry business, a blow to the chipmaker as it tries to regain a technology lead it lost in recent years to TSMC, which also announced last week it would build a third fab in Arizona.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSMC Q1 Profit Artificial Intelligence Strong Demand

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Shore school lunch program setting the standardTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co resumes work at construction sites after earthquake

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

TSMC's Sales Surge Most Since 2022 After Riding AI Chip BoomTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) experiences a significant increase in sales, driven by the booming demand for AI chips.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

TSMC's Sales Surge Most Since 2022 After Riding AI Chip BoomTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) experiences a significant increase in sales, driven by the booming demand for AI chips.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

TSMC's Sales Surge Most Since 2022 After Riding AI Chip BoomTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) experiences a significant increase in sales due to the booming demand for AI chips.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

TSMC, UMC Evacuate Chipmaking Lines After Major Taiwan Quake(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and its closest rival evacuated factory areas after the biggest earthquake to hit its home island in 25...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

TSMC Bulls Ignore Buffett’s Warning for Bet on Coming AI AgeThe frenzy over artificial intelligence is trumping geopolitical concerns over Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., with its record stock rally powering ahead.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »