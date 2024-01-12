Taiwan's Fate and the Upcoming Presidential Election

Taiwan’s fate is as unknowable as usual, even though we know who the next president will be. William Lai, vice-president under outgoing President Tsai Ing-Wen, will almost certainly win the election on Saturday, Jan. 13, because the two opposition parties failed to agree on a joint candidate and will split the slightly-less-anti-China vote between them. Tsai, who is retiring after eight years in the presidency, could still win re-election today if she had not reached the two-term limit.

Lai is cut from the same cloth: firmly against enforced ‘unification’ with China, and careful always to tend the not-quite-alliances with the United States and Japan that hold Beijing at bay.So no real change on the international front, even though president-for-life Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China continues to insist that he will use force, if necessary, to bring Taiwan back under the rule of the ‘motherland’. It’s a bit like Schrödinger’s Cat, reall





