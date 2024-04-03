Taiwan Hit by Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years, Leaving Nine Dead

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and leaving nine people dead. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings as the earthquake shook the city, and schools evacuated their students to sports fields, equipping them with yellow safety helmets. Some children covered themselves with textbooks to guard against falling objects as aftershocks continued.

Afterward, a five-story building in Hualien County, near the offshore epicentre, was left leaning at a 45-degree angle, with its first floor collapsed. Taiwan's national fire agency said nine people died in the quake, which struck just before 8 a.m. The local United Daily News reported three hikers died in rockslides in Taroko National Park and a van driver died in the same area after boulders hit the vehicle. The agency said authorities have lost contact with 50 people in minibuses after the quake downed phone networks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan hit by strongest quake in 25 years, one death reportedExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan Hit by Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years, Four DeadTaiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Taiwan hit by strongest quake in 25 years, buildings damagedExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 deadTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 deadTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 deadTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »