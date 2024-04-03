Taiwan Hit by Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years, Four Dead

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people. Taiwan's national fire agency said four people died in Hualien County and at least 57 were injured in the quake that struck just before 8 a.m. The local United Daily News reported three hikers died in rockslides in Taroko National Park near the offshore epicenter.

A five-story building in Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and in some newer office complexes, while debris fell from some building sites. Schools evacuated their students to sports fields, equipping them with yellow safety helmets. Some also covered themselves with textbooks to guard against falling objects as aftershocks continue

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



timescolonist / 🏆 15. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 deadTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 deadTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 deadTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings and causes a small tsunamiTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings and causes a small tsunamiTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings and causes a small tsunamiTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »