Taiwan Earthquake Raises Concerns for Global Chip Supply Chain

The strongest earthquake in Taiwan in 25 years has raised concerns about the global supply chain, particularly in the chip manufacturing industry. Taiwan is responsible for 90% of chipmaker TSMC's production, and while its plants are located on the opposite coast from the epicenter, they contain delicate equipment crucial for chip production. TSMC has evacuated some fabrication plants and confirmed the impact of the earthquake.

The earthquake has caused casualties and damage in Hualien county and has been felt in Shanghai. If chip foundries are seriously damaged, it would have a significant impact worldwide and emphasize the need for onshore production to reduce reliance on Taiwan's output, as advocated by US President Joe Biden

