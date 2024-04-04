Taiwan condemns China's response to earthquake

Taiwan condemned China as 'shameless' after Beijing's deputy ambassador thanked the world for its concern about a strong earthquake on the island. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and claims the right to speak for it on the international stage.

After the earthquake hit Taiwan, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. mentioned the quake in 'China's Taiwan'. China expressed condolences and offered aid to Taiwan.

Taiwan China Earthquake Condemnation International Stage Aid

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China Conducts Regular Joint Combat Readiness Patrols near TaiwanTaiwan's top security official revealed that China conducts regular joint combat readiness patrols near the island, with an average frequency of every 7-10 days. These patrols are part of China's efforts to normalize military activities near Taiwan, which also include economic coercions and misinformation campaigns. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, despite strong objections from the island. The patrols often coincide with diplomatic events, such as visits by foreign lawmakers.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Former Taiwan president Ma to make second trip to ChinaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Former Taiwan president Ma to make second trip to ChinaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan Feb export orders miss expectations, China, US weighTaiwan's export orders fell in February as fewer working days during the Lunar New Year holiday limited productivity, with the outlook clouded by...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

China Military Exercising Restraint Lately, Taiwan Officials SayChina seems to be toning down its military pressure on Taiwan, according to security officials from the self-governed island, who warned Beijing will still likely continue its diplomatic isolation campaign.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Taiwan condemns 'shameless' China for accepting world's concern on quakeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »