Sycamore Tree in James Bay Succumbs to Sooty Bark Disease

A 50-year-old sycamore tree in James Bay is being killed by sooty bark disease, a new invasive disease on Vancouver Island. The disease is caused by a fungus that grows within the wood of the tree and can produce trillions of spores. The fungus can lay dormant for years and only attacks when a tree is stressed. Scientists discovered signs of the disease after the heat dome in the summer of 2022.
