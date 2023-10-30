Swiss National Bank cuts rates on overnight deposits as interest costs soar

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on Monday said it will reduce the amount of interest it pays commercial banks for money deposited with it overnight after costs soared with the end of its negative-rate regime and efforts to stem the rise of the safe-haven franc.

European Central Bank policymakers are also considering ways to reduce interest payments to the euro zone's commercial lenders early next year, Reuters reported earlier this month. From the same date, banks will be paid the SNB's policy rate, currently 1.75%, on deposits equivalent to 25 times their minimum reserve requirements, down from 28 times.

"The changes have no impact on the current monetary policy stance," the SNB said."These adjustments will ensure that monetary policy implementation remains effective and will reduce interest costs for the SNB," it added. headtopics.com

UBS economist Maxime Botteron estimated the total saving could be around 700 million francs per year, at the SNB's current policy rate of 1.75%. The central bank made a loss of 1 billion francs on its Swiss franc positions last year, after a shift to positive interest rates in September 2022 saw it pay out more than the income it had generated from negative overnight rates earlier in the year.

"It is politically difficult for a central bank to keep paying interest to commercial banks when it is making a loss and not transferring profits to the government, especially after a period in which the interest paid to savers has been negligible," said Stefan Gerlach, Chief Economist at EFG Bank. headtopics.com

