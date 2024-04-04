Swimming Canada Seeking New Site for Olympic and Paralympic Trials

Swimming Canada is searching for a new site for the Olympic and Paralympic trials due to the extended closure of Montreal's Olympic pool. The Montreal Tower, part of the Olympic Park, will remain closed for four to six months due to a fire. The trials were originally scheduled for May 13 to 19, but a contingency plan is being developed. The tower suffered significant damage from smoke and water during the fire.

Swimming Canada aims to maintain the same dates for the trials in the Montreal area ahead of the Paris Games

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PGCitizen / 🏆 65. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Swimming Canada Seeking New Site for Olympic and Paralympic TrialsSwimming Canada is searching for a new site for the Olympic and Paralympic trials due to an extended closure of Montreal's Olympic pool. The Olympic Park wrote in a news release Wednesday that the Montreal Tower would remain closed for four to six months due to a fire on March 21. Swimming Canada said it was informed of the extended closure Wednesday and is working on a contingency plan for the trials, which were set for May 13 to 19.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

B.C.’s Bennett named Canada’s 2023 Paralympic male swimmer of the yearParksville athlete now has his sights set on 2024 Paris Paralympics

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Survivor of Humboldt Broncos bus crash earns Paralympic quota spot for Canada in rowingJacob Wassermann, who trains in Saskatoon, recently competed for Canada in a continental qualification regatta in Rio de Janeiro.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Gilgeous-Alexander’s unflappable nature should bode well for Canada’s Olympic chancesThere’s still plenty of unknowns for the Canadian men’s national team four months out from this summer’s Olympics. Despite all of that uncertainty, there’s at least one thing they can bank on: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Olympic champion Canada drawn with France, Colombia and New Zealand at Paris GamesCanadian women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman excited to face new opponents at Paris Olympics

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Olympic champion Canada draws France, Colombia, New Zealand for Paris 2024Defending Olympic champion Canada learned Wednesday it will face France, New Zealand and Colombia in the group stage at this summer's Paris Games.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »