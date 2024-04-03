Sweden Defeats Denmark in Opening Match of Women's Hockey Championship

Lina Ljungblom scored the winning goal as Sweden opened up the 2024 world women’s hockey championship with a 3-1 win over Denmark on Wednesday. Ljungblom’s goal came late in the second period with Sweden on a power play. Sofie Lundin’s shot pass found an unmarked Ljungblom, whose shot beat Danish goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordstrom.Sweden’s Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz opened the scoring around the midway point of the second period.Swedish goaltender Emma Soderberg faced just five shots.

Later Wednesday, Czechia blanked Finland 4-0. Host and defending champion United States met Switzerland in the late game.Adela Sapovalivova, Klara Hymlarova and Natalie Mlynkova each had a goal and an assist to lead Czechia to a convincing win over Finland. Sapovalivova scored the winner 12:46 into the second period when she pounced on a rebound and put a backhand shot past Finnish goaltender Sanni Ahol

