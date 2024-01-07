Sweat and Tonic Opens Its Largest Location Yet at The Well

The founder, David Ingram, says the brand's mission is "to bring together the best of fitness and wellness under one roof" — something that's certainly on display with their latest location. Walking into Sweat and Tonic at The Well, you're greeted with smiles from the staff and the scent of coffee brewing at the cafe in the lobby.

The style of this facility was inspired by the area it's located in — the chic look of King West nightlife combined with everything needed to support health and wellness at the gym. This new space is their biggest location, measuring 25,000 square feet. Ingram tells blogTO that the idea for Sweat and Tonic was originally "conceived from my experience going to various parts of the city to find the workouts I wanted," so here, it's a one-stop shop. Each studio is its own entity, and the sheer amount of space and detail incorporated is impressive. The spin studio, for example, is the largest in Canada with capacity for 75 riders and three instructors on Technogym bikes. The bikes are very intuitive if you're newer to spin





