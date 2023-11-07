Suspect in Niagara Falls missing persons case last seen in Sudbury

The suspect in a Niagara Falls missing persons case that was later deemed a homicide was last seen in Sudbury. Niagara Regional Police say David Mathew Brown is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on a charge of second degree murder. The warrant is part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Tenille Olivia King (Lepp). The woman was last seen on Oct. 25 and had been reported missing. Her body was recovered on Nov. 3. Brown, 46, of no fixed address, was last seen in the Sudbury area on Nov.
4 on foot, police say. His current whereabouts are unknown. "Brown is known to live a transient lifestyle and is resourceful in the wilderness, living off of the land," police said in a news release. Brown is described as: Brown was last seen wearing: Brown is considered to be dangerous. Police say anyone who observes Brown's whereabouts should call 911 immediately, and not approach him. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dedicated tip line at 289-248-1058. Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to people who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest
Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »
Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »
Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »