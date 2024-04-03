Suspect Arrested Following Shooting in Westboro

A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Westboro on early Monday morning. Ottawa police say officers responded to the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, just south of Avondale Avenue at approximately 5 a.

m. on April 1 in response to an overnight shooting. A search warrant was obtained to search a residence where several long guns, ammunition and controlled substances were located, police say. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ctvottawa / 🏆 29. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspect crashes into Ajax home following break-in at bank, second suspect also arrestedDurham police are investigating after a break-in at an Ajax bank that saw one suspect crash into a nearby home. Officers were called to the Scotiabank at 15

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »

Suspect arrested, accused of stealing mainly meat in Winnipeg grocery robberiesNo injuries were reported in the robberies, but police say the financial loss to the various retailers is estimated at more than $10,000

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Suspect arrested for allegedly pushing 70-year-old man into moving Vancouver SkyTrain'The force of the push sent him head first into the side of the train.'

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Stabbing suspect arrested after overnight standoff in James BayNeighbours were advised to shelter in place during the hours-long standoff, which began about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200-block of Michigan Street

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Suspect Arrested After Stabbing Incident in James Bay Apartment BuildingA suspect who stabbed someone inside a James Bay apartment building has been arrested. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect barricaded themselves inside the unit, leading to a several-hour-long negotiation with the police.

Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »

Suspect arrested after woman kicked, hit in the head with object near Don Mills Station: policeToronto police say an arrest has been made after a woman was kicked and repeatedly hit in the head with an object near Don Mills Station on Saturday.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »