Survived the Holocaust, killed by Hamas

A walker in the home of Holocaust survivor Moshe Ridler, following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Holit, Israel.A walker was still in the corner of the room where Ridler died on Oct. 7 — a day that has reminded many Israelis of 1940s Europe.

They were taken first to the Romanka camp in Kopaihorod, Ukraine, he said. His sister Mina died there at age 15.Eventually, his father, Zelig, was taken to a forced labour camp in Odessa, while his 19-year-old sister Paige was sent to a work camp in Tulchin, Ukraine.

Once out of the camp, he ran through the night. He woke by a fireplace. A Ukrainian family had found him in their field. Eighteen months later, he was reunited with his father, who had been liberated, and they returned home. headtopics.com

Handed a Hebrew newspaper and told to read, he held it upside down. But the commander was so impressed with his self-confidence, he got the job. Ridler swam in the community pool every afternoon. He visited the grocery store and “flirted with the girls, and he told stories,” his daughter said.

“The little ones were very attached to him,” Hendler said. “They went to his house to play on his piano and talk to him.” As the alert dragged on, Hendler told residents to get into their safe rooms and stay quiet. Her sister phoned Ridler’s caregiver with the same message.A seven-year-old was hiding in the closet after her mother was shot. A 15-year-old was wounded in the stomach, and both his parents were dead. headtopics.com

Outside Ridler’s back door, his fire-blackened mattress lay in the dirt. It likely caught fire when the grenade exploded.Stewart Bell/Global News

Hamas Ready to Free Hostages Identified by RussiaHamas is prepared to release eight hostages identified by Russia, according to Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk. The hostages, who have dual citizenship, are being sought by Hamas in Gaza. Marzouk stated that Russia is considered a close friend and that they will handle the list carefully. Despite the challenges posed by the current situation, Hamas is actively searching for the individuals and will release them once found. Read more ⮕

Desperation and Humanity Amidst the Israel-Hamas WarAmidst the horrifying scenes of war, acts of humanity are taking place in Gaza as people break into aid warehouses in search of basic necessities. Communication blackout leaves a Canadian woman uncertain about the fate of her relatives in Gaza. Meanwhile, a musician finds joy in performing for his daughter in a group home. Read more ⮕

Events held in Canada to highlight plight of 200 Israelis kidnapped by HamasSeparate events were held in cities across Canada to raise awareness about the 200 Israelis who have been kidnapped by Hamas. Global News’s Touria Izri provides a report on the situation. Read more ⮕

Bereaved Relatives Demand Independent Investigation, Maine Residents Seek Support, Acts of Humanity Amidst Israel-Hamas WarRelatives of Seoul Halloween crush victims demand independent investigation, Maine residents seek support after mass shooting, acts of humanity amidst Israel-Hamas war. Read more ⮕

Over 100 Colleges and Universities Stand with Israel Against HamasA coalition of more than 100 colleges and universities have joined together to show support for Israel and to stand against Hamas. This is a departure from the abysmal performance of Ivy League schools in response to the terror attacks. Read more ⮕

Department of Justice Urged to Consider Charges Against Binance Following Recent Hamas AttackAmidst allegations of fraudulent management and illegal sale of securities, the Department of Justice is being urged to investigate Binance. Speculations of insider trading have also emerged after a surge in sell orders before the SEC crackdown. Officials are exploring alternatives to mitigate potential harm to consumers. Read more ⮕