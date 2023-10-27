Survey Results: 45% of Vancouverites Don't Use Umbrellas

Wow, was this a controversial topic. When we opened this survey two weeks ago, it even prompted some heated discussion around our office. (Mostly, it was my colleagues calling me a lunatic for never checking the weather report—what can I say, I love surprises.) But we’re not here to talk about my absurd belief that what Mother Nature has in store is none of my business. We’re here to talk umbrellas. Do most Vancouverites carry umbrellas, or will a rain jacket do? Here are the results.

“People who use umbrellas need to GTFO from under the awnings. Awnings are the only defense of the chaotic.”“True Vancouverites don’t carry umbrellas.”“If you are born-and-raised Vancouver, you love umbrellas.”“Golf umbrellas belong on golf course, not crowded sidewalk.”And a few general hot takes to leave you with:

“The only acceptable way to acquire an umbrella is by finding it on the floor of a library/in the back of an Evo/under a table at a restaurant and if you purchase one yourself you’re cheating the umbrella distribution system.”“Snow umbrella works for light snow. Snow is just cold rain. Umbrellas are for rain. Ergo umbrellas are for snow.”“Real EastVaners don’t use an umbrella unless you’re holding it for a lady, going to a wedding or a funeral. headtopics.com

“Born and raised 60 years on the North Shore, never have carried and umbrella… also never had had good hair.”Ready to Meet the Workplace of the Future? This is Marco Polo by Gryphon.

