Surrey Police Board Disbanded by Public Safety Minister

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth disbanded the Surrey police board , removing Brenda Locke as chair, in order to remove the loudest opponent to the transition to a municipal police force . The rest of the board was collateral damage.





