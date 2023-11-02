Surge swimmers strike gold hosting regional meet at Rhodes

Andrew Li’s success was among the highlights for the Sault Surge Aquatic Team that hosted nearly 250 athletes representing 10 teams from across Ontario's North Eastern Region (NEOR) in the first competitive opportunity of the season for most of the youngsters.
In addition to his gold medal haul, Li also set a new club record in the boys 13-14 age group in the 100m backstroke in a time of 1:05.79, just short of qualifying for the Ontario swimming championships to be held February.In total, 66 swimmers represented the Sault team with 328 new personal best times set, according to a news release.
Surge swimmers picked up a total of 110 medals from the weekend: 46 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze, surpassing last season's totals by 13 medals. The local club registered 10 more event wins than rival Sudbury Laurentian Swim Club which picked up 36. The Surge hit the road for the first Top Fish meet of the year for 12/under swimmers hosted by the Valley East Waves swim club this upcoming weekend.
Canada Headlines
