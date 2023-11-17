Supreme Court of Canada Refuses to Hear Case of Canadians Detained in Syria

The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear the case of four Canadian men held in Syria who argue that the government has a legal duty to help them return home. The men are among the many foreign nationals in detention centers run by Kurdish forces. They had asked the Supreme Court to challenge a ruling that stated Ottawa is not obligated to repatriate them.

